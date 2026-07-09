Abbas sets Nov. 28 for 1st Palestinian legislative elections in more than 20 years

Lina Altawell
09 July 2026•Update: 09 July 2026
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a presidential decree setting Nov. 28, 2026, as the date for legislative elections, the official WAFA news agency reported Thursday.
The decree calls on Palestinians in Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to participate in free and direct legislative elections to choose members of the Palestinian Legislative Council.
Issued under Decree-Law No. 1 of 2007 on general elections and its amendments, the decree marks the first legislative vote since January 2006.
WAFA said the date for presidential elections, planned for the first quarter of 2027, will be announced in accordance with the law.
Abbas, who has been in power for 21 years after taking office in January 2005, was elected to a four-year term but has remained in office as subsequent presidential and legislative elections were repeatedly postponed.