Second-half substitutes score in 2-0 win as Atletico begin season with 3 points

Lee, Baena fire Atletico Madrid past Malaga in season opener Second-half substitutes score in 2-0 win as Atletico begin season with 3 points

Atletico Madrid began their 2026-27 La Liga campaign with a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Malaga on Wednesday, with second-half substitutes Lee Kang-in and Alex Baena scoring at Metropolitano Stadium.

The match was postponed from the opening week of the Spanish top flight.

With Antoine Griezmann having departed and Alexander Sorloth unavailable through injury, Atletico coach Diego Simeone handed Ademola Lookman a prominent attacking role.

Julian Alvarez was also absent from the squad, with Simeone saying Tuesday that the 26-year-old was not yet fit to play.

The Argentine forward has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona amid speculation over his future at Atletico.

Atletico struggled to create clear chances in the first half as Malaga defended resolutely and kept the hosts scoreless.

The hosts threatened in the 57th minute when Rodrigo Mendoza’s right-footed effort from the center of the box was saved by Malaga goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

Simeone introduced Lee, a new signing from Paris Saint-Germain, in the 57th minute.

Thirteen minutes later, the South Korean marked his Atletico debut by breaking the deadlock, cutting in from the wing before firing a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box into the top-left corner.

Four minutes later, Lee nearly added an assist when he found Lookman, whose effort from inside the box was saved by Herrero.

Atletico sealed the victory in the 85th minute when fellow substitute Alex Baena curled a superb free kick over the wall and beyond Herrero, with the ball striking the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

Malaga, back in La Liga after an eight-year absence, frustrated Atletico for much of the match but could not withstand the hosts’ second-half pressure.

The victory gave Atletico three points from their opening league match, while Malaga began their return to the top flight with a defeat.

