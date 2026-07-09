Blasts reported in coastal areas near strategic port city as local media says explosions may be linked to exchanges of fire in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz; no official statement issued

Explosions heard along Iran's southern coast near Bandar Abbas Blasts reported in coastal areas near strategic port city as local media says explosions may be linked to exchanges of fire in Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz; no official statement issued

Explosions were heard Thursday in coastal areas near Iran’s southern city of Bandar Abbas, with the blasts audible in parts of the city, Iranian Mehr News Agency reported.

Several explosions were reported around 2 pm local time (1030GMT) in coastal areas of Bandar Abbas County. Field reports indicated that the sounds mainly originated from southern coastal and maritime areas, as well as western parts of the city, the agency reported.

The explosions were likely linked to exchanges of fire in parts of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, it added.

Some sources also reported air defense activity in parts of Bandar Abbas, possibly in response to hostile targets, according to the agency.

There was no immediate official statement from military or provincial authorities on the cause of the explosions or any possible damage or casualties.