Revolutionary Guard personnel die in airstrikes on southwestern province as US attacks continue for 2nd consecutive day

3 IRGC members killed in US strikes in Iran's Khuzestan: State media Revolutionary Guard personnel die in airstrikes on southwestern province as US attacks continue for 2nd consecutive day

Three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in US airstrikes targeting Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province on Thursday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Citing a statement from the Public Relations and Information Department of the IRGC in Khuzestan, IRNA said the three personnel were killed in strikes that targeted areas of the province earlier Thursday.

The US has carried out strikes on Iran for a second consecutive day after Tehran targeted vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy supplies.

Iran has insisted that ships coordinate with its authorities before transiting the strait and has rejected passage through any route other than the one it has designated.

On June 17, Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the agreement was "over," effectively triggering a renewed round of military confrontation.