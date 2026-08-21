Iran’s president says war with US should end while Tehran is in position of ‘power, dignity’ Masoud Pezeshkian defends recent agreement, says no provision indicates Iran’s surrender

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that the war with the US should be brought to an end while Iran is in a position of “power and dignity,” as he defended Tehran’s recent agreement with Washington.

Speaking at an event, Pezeshkian said the outcome of the negotiations was a “major achievement” approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to a statement from the Iranian presidency.

“What was achieved during the negotiations was a major accomplishment,” he said, adding that members of the council who were directly involved had firmly defended it.

Pezeshkian described the recent agreement as “honorable and valuable,” rejecting criticism that Tehran had made concessions.

“They cannot find even a single clause in this agreement that indicates surrender; all the commitments are related to the other side,” he said.

The Iranian president stressed, however, that the agreement did not mean Tehran would submit in the event of another attack.

“We will under no circumstances bow to bullying,” he said. “We will stand against them until our last breath and give them a crushing response.”

Pezeshkian said the war should come to an end at some point, arguing that the current circumstances offered an appropriate opportunity.

“It is better to end the war today, when we are in a position of power and dignity,” he said, arguing that the US had violated international rules by attacking Iranian schools, hospitals and infrastructure.

He said Iran’s military commanders and armed forces remain fully prepared to defend the country, while stressing the importance of maintaining domestic unity.

Iran and the US signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding in Islamabad on June 18 under Pakistani and Qatari mediation, providing for an end to the war and a 60-day period of negotiations toward a final agreement.

Tehran later accused Washington of violating the memorandum, while Pakistan and Qatar have continued mediation between the two sides.