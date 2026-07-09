Attack targets commercial fishing pier in Hormozgan province as US strikes on Iran continue for 2nd consecutive day, ISNA reports, citing provincial official

3 fishermen killed, 15 injured in US strike on southern Iran fishing pier Attack targets commercial fishing pier in Hormozgan province as US strikes on Iran continue for 2nd consecutive day, ISNA reports, citing provincial official

Three fishermen were killed and 15 others injured in a US strike on a commercial fishing pier in the coastal city of Sirik in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Thursday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, citing provincial Deputy Governor Ehsan Kamrani.

There was no immediate comment from US authorities on the reported attack.

The US has carried out strikes on Iran for a second consecutive day after Tehran targeted vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for global energy supplies.

Iran has insisted that ships coordinate with its authorities before transiting the strait and has rejected passage through any route other than the one it has designated.

On June 17, Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the agreement was "over," effectively triggering a renewed round of military confrontation.