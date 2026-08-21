China’s top lawmaker hosts Jordanian king as 2 sides seek stronger ties Beijing ready to ‘carry forward traditional friendship, enhance practical cooperation, promote sustained, sound, stable growth’ of China-Jordan ties, says Zhao Leji

China’s top lawmaker Friday hosted visiting Jordanian King Abdullah II in Beijing as the two sides seek to strengthen bilateral ties.

King Abdullah met Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), in Beijing, the Jordanian Royal Court said in a statement on US social media platform X.

The two discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, the statement added.

Zhao said China “stands ready" to work with Jordan to "carry forward the traditional friendship, enhance practical cooperation, and promote the sustained, sound and stable growth of China-Jordan relations,” according to state-run Xinhua News.

The NPC “is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the National Assembly of Jordan, make good use of platforms such as the seminar for parliamentarians from developing countries, enhance mutual learning in areas including democracy, the rule of law and people's wellbeing, and contribute to the advancement of the China-Jordan strategic partnership,” he added.

King Abdullah has been on a week-long state visit to China since Tuesday and visited the financial hub of Shanghai, as well as the tech city of Shenzhen, before flying to Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang will also host the king in Beijing.

China last year became Jordan's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade volume reaching around $6.7 billion.

The king’s state visit concludes on Aug. 24, and the trip marks Abdullah's ninth visit to China overall since he took the throne in 1999, and his first since 2015.