Since February 2022, nearly 30,000 Ukrainian troops have been undergoing several weeks of military training in Germany

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers desert during training in Germany, report says Since February 2022, nearly 30,000 Ukrainian troops have been undergoing several weeks of military training in Germany

Hundreds of Ukrainians are believed to have deserted from military training programs in Germany since the start of the war with Russia, media reports said Friday.

Since February 2022, nearly 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been undergoing several weeks of military training in Germany. The vast majority of them return afterward to defend their country in the war against Russia. Some, however, choose to flee.

More than 80 Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in Germany for the war in Ukraine have fled the training grounds in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt alone since 2022, according to the weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

Across Germany, there are reportedly several hundred such cases. Under Ukrainian law, these men are considered deserters. They face up to 12 years in prison back home.

Many of the deserters in Ukraine did not enlist in the army voluntarily; they were forcibly recruited. According to the report, when they were sent to the Altengrabow military training area in Saxony-Anhalt for training, they took the opportunity to escape.

Unlike the more than one million Ukrainians who have fled to Germany, Ukrainian soldiers are not covered by paragraph 24 of the German Residence Act. That provision grants protection to anyone who has been “displaced from Ukraine.” However, it does not apply to soldiers who have been sent to Germany by their government.

Initially, highly motivated, experienced soldiers arrived and learned how to operate howitzers and tanks at various training grounds across Germany.

Now that Ukraine is struggling to find volunteers to fight against Russia, an increasing number of inexperienced men who are unwilling to fight are being drafted.

Around 1.3 million Ukrainian men are reportedly exempt from military service—many because their professions are considered critical to the functioning of the state, including those working in banks, government agencies, politics, major media companies, and the IT sector.

Students, doctoral candidates, and fathers with three or more children are also among those exempt, as are men younger than 25. In addition, prominent athletes, artists, and actors usually have the option of being exempt from military service.

