Israeli strikes kill 5 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

Strikes come amid continued Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025

Israeli strikes kill 3 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire Strikes come amid continued Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025

Five Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and several others injured Friday in a series of Israeli strikes and attacks across the Gaza Strip

The attacks came as Israel continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

An Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb near Abu Tammam School in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killing 52-year-old Anaam Abdullah al-Attar.

Another Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering of Palestinians in Al-Zawayda town in central Gaza.

A Palestinian was killed and six others injured earlier in an Israeli drone strike on an apartment in Gaza City, while the Israeli army carried out a limited ground incursion east of Khan Younis, according to medical and local sources.

A medical source told Anadolu that Mohammed Tayseer Obeid was killed and six civilians, including women and children, were injured when an Israeli drone struck an apartment in the Al-Taj building on Al-Yarmouk Street in central Gaza City.

Amani Ibrahim Abu Jazar, 49, was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Al-Kanis area southwest of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Suleiman Ibrahim Farajallah, 37, also died from wounds sustained earlier Friday in an Israeli strike targeting the New Camp area west of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

An Israeli guided missile also targeted another apartment in a residential building on Al-Muassasat Street west of Gaza City, but no deaths or injuries were reporte.

In northern Gaza, the Israeli army shelled eastern areas of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood and the town of Jabalia with artillery, while military vehicles opened fire in the same areas.

A Palestinian was also critically injured after being targeted by an Israeli drone near Al-Shaabiya junction in central Gaza City.

In central Gaza, an Israeli drone strike targeted a tent west of Palestine Tower on Al-Nakhl Street in Deir al-Balah, injuring one Palestinian who was taken to hospital.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles advanced several dozen meters around Street 16 east of Al-Qarara town, north of Khan Younis, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling before withdrawing several hours later, local sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas west of Rafah, while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the area, the sources said.

Israeli warships fired several shells toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,127 Palestinians and injured 3,643 others as of Thursday.