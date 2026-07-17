Kuwait says Iranian attack damages power, desalination plant

An Iranian attack damaged a power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait, the country's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said Friday.

The attack damaged the facility, sparked a fire and affected several electricity generation units, the ministry said in a statement.

It said emergency plans were activated immediately to contain the impact of the incident and maintain the stability of the national electricity grid.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, while technical and emergency teams began assessing the damage, securing the facility and working to restore the affected generation units as quickly as possible, the ministry added.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force targeted a US military base in Kuwait as part of the 12th wave of what it described as a retaliatory operation, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

The IRGC said the targets included a missile defense detection and tracking radar, several weapons depots, two High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and missiles stored for the system.

It also claimed the strike triggered a large fire at the base.

Regional tensions have escalated since February, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding brokered by Pakistan last month aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. However, tensions have intensified in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with both sides exchanging attacks.