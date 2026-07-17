Incident under investigation after commercial vessel boarded off Yemen during eastbound transit

Vessel boarded by 'unauthorized personnel' in Gulf of Aden: UKMTO Incident under investigation after commercial vessel boarded off Yemen during eastbound transit

A commercial vessel was boarded by “unauthorized personnel” while transiting the Gulf of Aden off Yemen on Friday, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In a statement, UKMTO said military authorities reported that the incident occurred about 65 nautical miles south of Al Mukalla, Yemen, as the vessel was traveling eastbound through the Gulf of Aden.

The agency did not identify the vessel or disclose its flag or ownership. The incident remains under investigation.

It advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency.

The incident came amid heightened regional tensions following renewed exchanges between Iran and the US despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed last month to end the conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement.

In recent days, however, tensions have escalated over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.