Occupiers broke into restaurant near Al-Zaytouna University, steal money amid escalating attacks on Palestinians in West Bank, local sources tell Anadolu

Israeli occupiers burn down restaurant in occupied West Bank Occupiers broke into restaurant near Al-Zaytouna University, steal money amid escalating attacks on Palestinians in West Bank, local sources tell Anadolu

Israeli occupiers set fire to a restaurant in the occupied West Bank on Sunday after stealing money from there, local sources told Anadolu.

A group of occupiers broke into the restaurant near Al-Zaytouna University, between the towns of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Ammuriya, south of Nablus, the sources said.

They smashed its doors, stole money, and set it on fire, completely destroying it, the sources stated, adding that the attack occurred under the protection of the Israeli army.

The sources added that the restaurant served university students, and estimated the losses from the fire at around $300,000.

In the central West Bank, Israeli occupiers, accompanied by their livestock, attacked an area surrounding Palestinian homes in the northern part of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, the sources said.

Residents confronted the attackers and forced them to retreat, according to sources.

The attack came days after Israeli authorities seized 464.4 dunams of the town's land under the pretext of "state land" to expand illegal settlement activity in the area, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission had said.

The Jerusalem Governorate also said an occupier released his sheep among the homes of residents in the Ka'abneh-Kasarat community near the town of Anata, in a "provocative attack" targeting the Bedouin community and its residents.

The occupier deliberately wandered with his sheep among the houses, obstructing the movement of residents and preventing them from entering or leaving the community, the governorate added.

In the southern West Bank, local sources said a group of occupiers stormed the area and surrounded a Palestinian home in the Sha'ab al-Batim area of ​​Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, and cut the electricity supply to the house.

The Masafer Yatta area is witnessing repeated attacks by occupiers targeting residents, their homes, and their property, coinciding with escalating measures aimed at restricting their movement and forcing them to leave their land.

Since October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed an Israeli escalation carried out by the Israeli army and occupiers, killing 1,175 Palestinians, injuring 12,919 others, and leading to the arrest of around 24,000 people, according to official Palestinian data.