Local relief group reports cholera outbreak across more than 20 villages in state

Cholera outbreak kills 30, infects 800 in West Kordofan: Sudanese group Local relief group reports cholera outbreak across more than 20 villages in state

A Sudanese relief group on Sunday reported 30 deaths from a cholera outbreak in West Kordofan state in western Sudan since June 20.

In a statement, Dar Hamar Emergency Room said 800 people have also been infected with the disease during the same period.

The organization said the outbreak was recorded in Wad Banda and Al-Nahud localities as well as neighboring villages in the state.

"Statistics to date show 30 deaths and 800 cholera infections across more than 25 villages," it said, appealing to humanitarian organizations and health authorities to intervene urgently to provide the medicines, intravenous fluids, and medical supplies needed to contain the epidemic.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that 911 cholera cases, including 127 deaths, were reported in West and North Kordofan.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the army and the RSF over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the military. The war has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, killing tens of thousands and displacing nearly 13 million.