Gideon Saar says contacts with Kaja Kallas will remain suspended until she retracts alleged comparison of Israel to apartheid-era South Africa

Israeli foreign minister severs ties with EU foreign policy chief Gideon Saar says contacts with Kaja Kallas will remain suspended until she retracts alleged comparison of Israel to apartheid-era South Africa

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said Thursday he was severing all contact with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, accusing her of comparing Israel to apartheid-era South Africa.

In a post on US social media platform X, Saar accused Kallas of acting “obsessively and with blatant unfairness” toward Israel.

“Recently, it was published that during her visit to Mexico, she compared Israel to the racist apartheid regime that existed in South Africa,” he wrote.

“I have no choice but to sever all contact with Ms. Kallas until she retracts the blood libel she directed" at Israel, Saar said.

“To date, no denial, clarification or response has been issued by her regarding this severe statement,” he added.

Saar said he appreciated European lawmakers who had condemned the reported remarks but criticized Kallas for not responding publicly.

According to media reports cited by Saar, Kallas made the comparison during closed-door meetings with Mexican officials while discussing Israel’s treatment of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Kallas visited Mexico between May 20 and 22 as part of a high-level European delegation attending an international summit.

The dispute comes amid growing international criticism of Israel over its attacks in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case before the International Court of Justice filed by South Africa and supported by several other countries.