No casualties reported as Damascus presses Israel to withdraw from occupied areas

Israeli forces raid Syria's Daraa countryside No casualties reported as Damascus presses Israel to withdraw from occupied areas

Israeli forces raided the Wadi al-Raqad area in the western Daraa countryside in southern Syria on Wednesday, opening fire before withdrawing from the area, Syrian state media reported.

Syria's Alikhbariah TV said Israeli forces entered the Wadi al-Raqad area, opened fire and later withdrew.

There were no reports of casualties or material damage, and Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on the raid.

The incursion came a day after Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa condemned continued Israeli violations that he said undermine regional security and called on Israel to withdraw from areas it has occupied in southern Syria.

Southern Syria has witnessed repeated Israeli raids and attacks in recent months, including search operations, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The moves escalated after the overthrow of Bashar Assad’s regime in December 2024, when Israel announced the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly urged Israel to return to the 1974 deal and withdraw fully from occupied areas.

