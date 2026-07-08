31 others injured as bus crashes on Damascus-Daraa Highway while traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

4 Lebanese Umrah pilgrims killed in bus crash in southern Syria 31 others injured as bus crashes on Damascus-Daraa Highway while traveling to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

Four Lebanese pilgrims were killed and 31 others injured Wednesday when their bus crashed in southern Syria while they were traveling to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, Syrian authorities said.

Alikhbariah TV, citing the Syrian Health Ministry, reported that the bus crashed near the Khirbet Ghazaleh bridge on the Damascus-Daraa Highway in Daraa province.

The ministry said the accident left four people dead and 31 others injured, with the victims suffering injuries of varying severity.

The Damascus-Daraa Highway is Syria's main overland route linking the capital with the country's southern border and is frequently used by travelers, visitors and pilgrims from Lebanon and neighboring countries heading toward Saudi Arabia.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is often referred to as the "lesser pilgrimage."