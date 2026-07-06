Forces move around Saida al-Jolan village, set up military checkpoint on main road leading to village, local media reports

Israeli forces raid Syria’s Quneitra countryside, set up checkpoint Forces move around Saida al-Jolan village, set up military checkpoint on main road leading to village, local media reports

Israeli forces raided an area around a village in Syria's Quneitra countryside on Monday and set up a military checkpoint, Syria's Alikhbariah TV reported.

Israeli forces deployed around the village of Saida al-Jolan and installed the checkpoint on the main road leading to the village, Alikhbariah said.

They have carried out near-daily incursions into southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches, and detentions, according to Syrian media.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and military operations in Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.