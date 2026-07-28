Washington Post says appeal seeks to revive executive order blocked by lower courts ahead of midterm elections

Trump administration asks US Supreme Court to reinstate mail ballot restrictions: Report Washington Post says appeal seeks to revive executive order blocked by lower courts ahead of midterm elections

The Trump administration asked the US Supreme Court on Monday to reinstate an executive order imposing new restrictions on mail-in voting ahead of November's midterm elections, The Washington Post reported.

The report said the administration appealed after a divided federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling blocking the order, with the majority finding that implementing the measures before the elections could create confusion and risk disenfranchising eligible voters.

According to the report, the executive order requires states to compile voter eligibility lists using information from the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration while barring the Postal Service from sending mail ballots to voters not included on those lists.

The order also requires ballots to be delivered in secure, trackable envelopes and authorizes the federal government to withhold funding from states that do not comply.

The appeal marks the latest effort by President Donald Trump and his allies to tighten voting rules before elections that will determine control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

Nearly two dozen states and Washington, DC challenged the order shortly after it was signed in March, arguing that it is unconstitutional and could prevent eligible voters from casting ballots.

Trump has repeatedly alleged widespread fraud in mail-in voting despite a lack of evidence supporting those claims, according to the report.

