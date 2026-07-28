Nigel Farage accuses Greens' Zack Polanski of sharing 'inciteful' content as Reform UK says it is reporting the matter to police

Reform UK set to report Green Party leader to police over Instagram repost featuring guillotine image Nigel Farage accuses Greens' Zack Polanski of sharing 'inciteful' content as Reform UK says it is reporting the matter to police

The far-right Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, said Monday that it is reporting the head of the Green Party to the police after he shared an online post that included a T-shirt with a guillotine image along with the name “Nigel.”

The post, originally posted on US social media platform Instagram by another account, was reposted after the Greens’ Zack Polanski accepted a collaboration request. It featured a series of photos from a Green Party event on Sunday, including one of a man wearing a T-shirt with the words "We're only making plans for Nigel" above a drawing of a guillotine. (The phrase was borrowed from a 1979 song by pop group XTC, disbanded since the early 2000s.)

A spokesperson for the Green Party told BBC that the image was removed as soon as it was identified.

"Once this image was brought to (Polanski's) attention he immediately unshared the post. He unequivocally does not support this type of dangerous message."

Farage criticized Polanski on US social media platform X, where he shared a screenshot of the reposted image and said: "If I was to post anything as inciteful then I would expect to be arrested, and so should Polanski."

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they are investigating the incident, saying on X: “We take reports of this nature extremely seriously, and officers are conducting enquiries into the matter.”