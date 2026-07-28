'International development is not an add-on to British foreign policy -- it is central to it,' says Ed Miliband

UK foreign secretary to assume unusual World Bank role amid government overhaul of development leadership 'International development is not an add-on to British foreign policy -- it is central to it,' says Ed Miliband

UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband is to take on the role of the UK’s governor to the World Bank in an unusual move that places him at the center of the government’s international development and climate finance agenda.

The appointment means Miliband will take personal leadership of the UK’s engagement with the World Bank, including attending its annual and spring meetings – the largest global gatherings of finance ministers, central bank governors and development leaders – beginning with the annual meetings in Bangkok this October.

The government said the move would strengthen the UK’s leadership on international development and climate finance while ensuring that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office continues to prioritize tackling extreme poverty alongside the climate and nature crisis.

Announcing the appointment, Miliband said: "International development is not an add-on to British foreign policy — it is central to it. By taking on the role of UK Governor to the World Bank, I want to send an unambiguous signal that this Government is serious about its global leadership on development and climate."

The position is traditionally held by a junior minister. However, Miliband has taken on the role to ensure that the UK "plays a leading role" on international aid and climate.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Andy Burnham appointed Kirsty McNeill as Minister of State for International Development and Africa. She will become the UK’s governor to four regional development banks and oversee the day-to-day delivery of the government’s approach to international development, while Miliband will provide senior representation for development issues at Cabinet.

McNeill welcomed the move, saying: "I am delighted the Foreign Secretary is taking such a strong leadership role on development, including through the World Bank – this is great news for the UK and our partners."

The government said in a statement that the UK’s leadership at the institution would help drive international action on poverty, climate change and economic stability while addressing global challenges including food insecurity and energy price shocks, with ministers arguing that this would help make food and energy more affordable for people in the UK.

Miliband also confirmed that international development and tackling the climate and nature crisis would remain priorities for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, arguing that extreme poverty and climate change are shared global challenges that affect both Britain's security and prosperity and communities around the world.

The appointment builds on the UK’s efforts as a World Bank shareholder to make the institution faster and more responsive to countries facing crises.

Before becoming foreign secretary last week, Miliband served as energy secretary, where he led the government’s work on net zero policies and tackling climate change.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of the government’s decision in February to reduce official development assistance spending to 0.3% of gross national income by 2027 to help fund higher defense spending while maintaining its commitment to restore aid spending to 0.7% "as soon as fiscal circumstances allowed."

