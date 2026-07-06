5 more Palestinians killed, 25 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli forces target moving vehicles, homes, medical sources tell Anadolu

Five Palestinians were killed and 25 others injured in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip since dawn Monday, amid daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

Medical sources said two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike targeting a displacement tent on Roni Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

A Palestinian was also killed and 16 others were injured in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in Al-Mawasi, the sources added.

The Israeli army also targeted a second vehicle near the Al-Matahin junction north of Khan Younis, with no injuries reported, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

In Gaza City, three fishermen were injured when an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on their boat off the northern Al-Shati area, according to medical sources.

At dawn, the Israeli army struck a home belonging to the Doghmush family in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, killing a Palestinian man and his wife and injuring six others, the sources said.

A fire broke out in the targeted home after the strike, before civil defense teams and residents later extinguished it, witnesses said.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,072 Palestinians and injured 3,463 others as of Sunday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured over 173,000, in addition to widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.​​​​​​​