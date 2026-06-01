Announcement comes as Hezbollah reports 21 attacks against Israeli military targets over past 24 hours

Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon Announcement comes as Hezbollah reports 21 attacks against Israeli military targets over past 24 hours

The Israeli army reported rocket fire from Lebanon early Monday, shortly after Hezbollah announced carrying out 21 attacks against Israeli military targets over the previous 24 hours.

Israel’s Channel 12 and Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that sirens sounded in the city of Tiberias and surrounding areas after rockets were detected crossing from Lebanon.

The Israeli army said three rockets were launched toward the Upper Galilee, adding that two were intercepted while the outcome of efforts to intercept the third was still being examined.

On Sunday, four people were injured after a drone launched from Lebanon struck the Beit Hillel settlement in northern Israel, according to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster.

The incident came after Hezbollah announced a series of operations targeting Israeli forces and military positions on Sunday.

In separate statements, the group said its fighters targeted Israeli forces in southern Lebanon with rockets and artillery shells, reporting direct hits.

Hezbollah also said it fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli Hermes 450 drone over southern Lebanon.

The group later said it carried out 21 operations during a 24-hour period against Israeli troops, military vehicles and positions in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 which was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

