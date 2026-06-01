Air raid sirens activated and emergency alerts sent to residents across Kuwait

Kuwaiti military says air defenses intercepting hostile missile, drone attacks Air raid sirens activated and emergency alerts sent to residents across Kuwait

Kuwait's armed forces said early Monday that the country's air defense systems were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks after air raid sirens sounded and emergency alerts were issued nationwide.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said in a statement that any sounds of explosions heard across the country were the result of air defense systems engaging incoming threats.

It urged residents to comply with security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Earlier, emergency alerts sent to mobile phones warned of an "imminent danger" and instructed the public to remain in safe locations and stay away from windows and exposed areas. The alert was issued by Kuwait's Civil Defense under the Interior Ministry.

Local reports said sounds of air defense activity could be heard in the vicinity of the Jahra area, west of Kuwait City.

Authorities had neither immediately released details on the origin of the reported missile and drone attacks, nor were there any immediate reports of casualties or damage.

