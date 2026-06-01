Iran's IRGC says it struck US air base after reported attack on Sirik Island Revolutionary Guards claim all designated targets were destroyed in retaliatory operation

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it struck a US air base allegedly used to launch an attack on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in southern Hormozgan province, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

In a statement cited by Mehr, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force targeted and destroyed the base from which US forces had launched the operation against the communications facility.

The IRGC said the strike was carried out hours after the reported US attack and claimed that all predetermined targets were successfully hit.

The force also warned that any further attacks would trigger a response “different in scale and nature,” adding that responsibility for any escalation would rest with the United States.

There was no immediate comment from US authorities on the Iranian claims.

Sirik Island is located near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei accused the EU of “blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defense against US aggression.”

"The #EU’s statement blaming Iran for exercising its right to self-defense against US aggression launched from bases in neighboring countries is a masterclass in selective moral outrage; it is hypocritical and reckless," Baqaei said in a post on the US social media company X.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.