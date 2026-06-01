Victims include 3 women, with 5 children and 6 women among the injured, says Health Ministry

8 killed, 19 injured in Israeli airstrike on south Lebanon Victims include 3 women, with 5 children and 6 women among the injured, says Health Ministry

An Israeli airstrike killed eight people and injured 19 in southern Lebanon early Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The strike targeted Deir al-Zahrani in Nabatieh governorate, the ministry said, adding the victims included three women, while five children and six women were among the wounded.

The attack came a day after at least 12 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 which was extended for 45 days beginning May 17 following indirect talks mediated by the US.

Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

