Israeli airstrikes kill 18 in southern Lebanon

At least 18 people were killed and several wounded in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday in the latest violations of a ceasefire.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 11 people were killed and nine injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Seir al-Gharbiyeh in Nabatieh governorate.

A fighter jet struck the town of Bazouriyeh in Tyre district, killing one person and injuring two others, Lebanon’s state news agency NNA reported.

An Israeli drone strike also killed a young man in the town of Arabsalim in Nabatieh district, the outlet said.

A house was also hit in an Israeli strike in the town of Toura in Tyre, killing a woman and injuring two people.

NNA later reported additional strikes in Nabatieh governorate, including attacks in Abba and Jebchit, while an Israeli drone strike in Doueir killed a 50-year-old farmer.

A paramedic with the Islamic Health Organization was killed after a civil defense team came under Israeli fire while inspecting the site of an earlier strike in Arabsalim, NNA reported.

Amid the attacks, the Israeli army ordered residents of six villages in southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate ahead of planned strikes.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on the US social media platform X that residents in Kfarsir, Seir al-Gharbiyeh, Zrariyeh, Ansar, Mazraat Kawthariyet El Riz and Kharayeb should move at least 1,000 meters away to open areas.

The attacks came despite a US-mediated ceasefire that is supposed to remain in effect until early July.

More than 3,100 people have been killed, over 9,500 have been injured and 1.6 million have been displaced by Israeli bombardments in Lebanon since March 2 amid an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, according to Lebanese officials.