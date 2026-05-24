Oman, Iran discuss principles governing navigation through Strait of Hormuz under int'l law Discussions held during meeting between top Omani diplomat, Iranian deputy foreign minister in Muscat

Omani and Iranian officials held talks on principles governing the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law, Oman’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The discussions took place during a meeting in Muscat between Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, who is visiting the sultanate with a diplomatic and legal delegation.

According to a statement by the ministry, the meeting came after Gharibabadi delivered a verbal message from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding regional developments and ongoing Iranian-US talks through Pakistani mediation.

The ministry said that “after the meeting, an expanded session was held between the Omani and Iranian delegations to discuss a set of principles governing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the rules of international law.”

The delegations also “exchanged views and ideas in light of recent developments and the need to build and develop capabilities" to ensure "the safety of shipping movement, trade, and supply chains,” it added.

The statement also said the two sides discussed efforts to restore the “freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in a safe and sustainable manner.”

A potential memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US includes an end to the war on all fronts, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

This includes Israel's attacks in Lebanon, and that Washington would also commit to waiving sanctions on Iran's oil during negotiations, the report said.

If the agreement is reached, the Strait of Hormuz will not fully return to its pre-war status, instead, the number of ships allowed to pass would be restored to pre-war levels within 30 days, according to Tasnim.

The report also said that Iran emphasizes the enforcement of its sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz through various means, the details of which will be announced later.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization. The breakthrough came after Pakistani army chief Asim Munir's visit to Tehran, his second in recent weeks. A ceasefire in the war that started on Feb. 28 was first mediated by Pakistan on April 8.