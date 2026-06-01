‘It is time to tell our friend, President Trump - 'no',” Ben-Gvir says on his X account

Israel’s Netanyahu under fire after calling off Beirut attacks under Trump’s pressure ‘It is time to tell our friend, President Trump - 'no',” Ben-Gvir says on his X account

‘Netanyahu is not a prime minister, but a puppet,’ says Avigdor Lieberman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came under fire from opposition politicians and coalition partners on Monday for calling off a bombing campaign on the Lebnese capital Beirut following pressure from US President Donald Trump.

"(Israel) is a country under complete guardianship," opposition leader Yair Lapid wrote on the US social media company X.

Yisrael Beiteinu party leader and former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman was also critical of the Israeli premier.

"Netanyahu is not a prime minister, but a puppet," he said in a statement carried by Channel 12.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Netanyahu's government "has lost control over Israeli sovereignty," according to Israel Hayom newspaper.

Netanyahu’s coalition partner Itamar Ben-Gvir also urged the Israeli premier to say no to Trump.“It is time to tell our friend, President Trump - 'no',” Ben-Gvir said on his X account.

“Now is the time to do what is required and necessary to strike Hezbollah, untie the hands of our fighters, and restore security to the north.”

Netanyahu ordered the Israeli army early Monday to carry out airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs in response to what he said were Hezbollah attacks. Israeli media, however, said the premier called off the attacks after US intervention.

Trump said early Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.

