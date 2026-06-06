Lebanese president condemns killing of 3 soldiers in Israeli strike

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Saturday condemned the killing of three Lebanese soldiers in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, calling it a “flagrant violation” of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The Israeli army acknowledged targeting a Lebanese military vehicle and said it was investigating the circumstances surrounding the strike.

In a statement, Aoun condemned what he described as an Israeli attack on a Lebanese army patrol on the Khardali-Nabatieh road that killed two officers and a soldier.

He said the attack was part of the ongoing Israeli escalation that threatens stability and security in southern Lebanon despite diplomatic efforts and ongoing talks in Washington aimed at ending Israeli attacks.

Aoun urged the international community to assume its responsibilities, stop repeated attacks on Lebanon and ensure respect for relevant international resolutions.

Earlier Saturday, the Lebanese army said an Israeli strike targeted a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit-Khardali road in the Nabatieh area, killing a brigadier general, a captain and a soldier.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the strike as “a crime” and an attack against Lebanon and all Lebanese people.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah condemned the attack as a deliberate crime and accused Lebanese authorities of making concessions that encouraged further Israeli actions.

Following the incident, the Israeli army said it had identified a vehicle moving suspiciously toward its forces near Kfartebnit in what it described as an active combat zone.

The army claimed it had received a warning about gunfire directed at its troops in the area and said intelligence indicated extensive Hezbollah activity there.

It said the vehicle was targeted because it was considered a threat to Israeli forces.

According to the army, an initial review showed that two Lebanese officers and a soldier were inside the vehicle.

The strike came despite a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since April 17 and extended by Washington until early July amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed hostilities.

At the conclusion of four rounds of talks in Washington on Thursday, the US, Lebanon and Israel announced a declaration of intent that includes a complete halt to Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of the group’s fighters from areas south of the Litani River.

However, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected the outcome of the talks, saying they were unacceptable to broad segments of the Lebanese population.

Israel has intensified its military campaign in Lebanon since March 2 amid the regional conflict linked to the war with Iran. According to Lebanese figures, the attacks have killed 3,558 people and injured 10,870 others, while displacing more than one million people.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul