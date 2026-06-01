Under the arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs to cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from attacks on Israel, says Lebanese Embassy in US

Lebanon says Hezbollah agreed to US proposal for mutual halt to attacks with Israel Under the arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs to cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from attacks on Israel, says Lebanese Embassy in US

Hezbollah has agreed to a US proposal for a mutual cessation of attacks with Israel, the Lebanese Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Monday.

Following a conversation between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Lebanese authorities received confirmation that Hezbollah had agreed to the US-backed proposal for a mutual halt to attacks, the statement said.

Under the arrangement, Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs would cease in exchange for Hezbollah refraining from launching attacks against Israel, with the ceasefire later expanding to cover all Lebanese territory, it added.

New rounds of US-mediated talks between Lebanese and Israeli representatives are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday to build on the development.

The embassy statement came after Trump announced earlier Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had reached an understanding to cease attacks against each other. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said he had held "a very productive call" with Netanyahu and received assurances that Israel would not send troops to Beirut.

Trump also said that through senior intermediaries he had communicated with Hezbollah and secured a commitment to halt hostilities.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered the deepening of the incursion and the country's forces captured the strategic Beaufort Castle.

One of Iran's conditions for a deal to permanently end the war with the US is the end of fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.