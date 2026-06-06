Council on American-Islamic Relations urges international community ‘to stop enabling these atrocities and to take concrete action to protect Palestinian civilians’

US Muslim civil rights group condemns Israeli attacks that killed 7 Palestinians, including infant Council on American-Islamic Relations urges international community ‘to stop enabling these atrocities and to take concrete action to protect Palestinian civilians’

The US’ largest Muslim civil rights group on Saturday condemned Israeli attacks that killed at least seven Palestinians, including one 7-month-old baby.

In Gaza City, an Israeli drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians left six people dead and 10 others injured, including children, on Saturday.

On Friday, an infant was killed and his parents were wounded when the Israeli army shot at the family’s car in the Tel Rumeida area in the southern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said: “The murder of a seven-month-old baby by Israeli forces in the illegally-occupied West Bank and an Israeli massacre at a wedding in Gaza are horrific crimes that should shock the conscience of every person.”

“No military force that repeatedly kills children, medical workers, journalists, and civilians -- using American taxpayer-supplied weapons -- should continue to enjoy impunity or the support of our own government,” the statement added.

“We call on our government and the international community to stop enabling these atrocities and to take concrete action to protect Palestinian civilians, end the occupation, and uphold international law,” it said.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10, according to Palestinian authorities.

Since the ceasefire entered into force, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks, according to Palestinian figures.

The occupied West Bank has also witnessed escalating Israeli military raids, arrests and settlement expansion since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.