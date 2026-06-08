Israeli army's announcement comes as Tel Aviv and Tehran exchange airstrikes, missile attacks in heightened regional tensions

Israel detects new batch of Iranian missiles fired towards it Israeli army's announcement comes as Tel Aviv and Tehran exchange airstrikes, missile attacks in heightened regional tensions

Israel’s army said Monday that it detected a new batch of missiles launched from Iran amid heightened tensions between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Israeli defense systems were operating to intercept them, the army said in a statement, calling on the public to "follow the instructions" from officials.

Earlier in the day, an Israeli airstrike targeted a petrochemical firm in southwestern Iran, causing partial damage to the industrial complex, Iranian officials said.

Sirens also sounded in several cities in central and southern Israel following missile launches by Tehran.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.