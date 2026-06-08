Mojtaba Khamenei's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran, Tel Aviv

'Shaky Zionist regime has few days left,' says Iran supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei's remarks come amid heightened tensions between Tehran, Tel Aviv

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Monday that "the shaky Zionist regime has few days left," amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel later launched strikes on western and central Iran, with explosions reported in several Iranian cities including Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz.

*Writing by Serdar in Istanbul