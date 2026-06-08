Yemen's Houthi group says it launched missile attacks targeting sensitive Israeli targets in Jaffa region, claiming strikes 'achieved their objectives with precision'

Houthis declare 'total' ban on Israeli maritime navigation in Red Sea Yemen's Houthi group says it launched missile attacks targeting sensitive Israeli targets in Jaffa region, claiming strikes 'achieved their objectives with precision'

Yemen’s Houthi group said on Monday that they will impose "a complete and total ban" on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea, stating that Israeli-linked vessels in the waterway will again be targeted.

In a statement, the group said it carried out a missile attacks targeting sensitive Israeli targets in the Jaffa region, claiming that "the missile strikes achieved their objectives with precision."

The missile attacks on Israel came in response to Israeli aggression in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen, the group said.

"We affirm that we will respond to escalation with escalation, and our military operations will intensify in accordance to the field developments, the battle, and in conjunction with the axis of Jihad and resistance," it said.

The Yemeni group "will not stand idly by in the face of the unjust siege imposed on our people and the peoples of the axis of jihad and resistance in Palestine, Gaza, Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Israel temporarily closed its airspace after intercepting a missile launched from Yemen, according to Israel's Channel 12.

The developments came after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel later launched strikes on western and central Iran, with explosions reported in several Iranian cities including Tehran, Isfahan, and Tabriz.