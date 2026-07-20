'U.S. Navy Sailors remain focused and vigilant aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran,' says CENTCOM

US reports redirecting 6 commercial ships and disabling 1 as it tightens naval blockade on Iran 'U.S. Navy Sailors remain focused and vigilant aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran,' says CENTCOM

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Sunday that American forces have redirected six commercial vessels and disabled one ship as of July 19, underscoring an intensified effort to enforce an ongoing naval blockade against Iran.

"U.S. Navy Sailors remain focused and vigilant aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran," CENTCOM said on the US-based social media platform X.

"As of July 19, CENTCOM has redirected 6 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to ensure full compliance," it said.

The US announced Tuesday that it had resumed a naval blockade of vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

