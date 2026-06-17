Israel’s ntional security minister calls for continued control of territory in Lebanon ‘even If we disagree with Trump’

Israel cannot stop home demolitions in southern Lebanon: Ben-Gvir Israel’s ntional security minister calls for continued control of territory in Lebanon ‘even If we disagree with Trump’

Israel cannot stop home demolitions in southern Lebanon, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Wednesday, following statements by US Vice President JD Vance that a draft agreement with Iran includes Lebanon.

"Israel cannot stop the demolition of houses in southern Lebanon. We simply cannot stop, that's all," Ben-Gvir said in comments carried by the Knesset’s channel.

“We cannot allow the residents of southern Lebanon to return. We must continue to control the territory even if we disagree with (US President Donald) Trump, we are an independent state," he added.

In statements early Wednesday, Vance described the agreement with Iran as "regional peace," saying it "will include the Gulf states, Israel, and it will include Lebanon."

“The basic idea is that this is a genuine regional peace agreement," he added.

Tensions have continued to flare along the Lebanese-Israeli border despite a recent understanding between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending their military conflict that erupted after Israel and the United States launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that ending Israeli attacks across regional fronts, particularly in Lebanon, is among the main objectives of the memorandum of understanding expected to be signed between Tehran and Washington on Friday.

Israeli officials, however, have indicated that military operations in Lebanon will continue despite the agreement, raising doubts about prospects for a de-escalation on the Lebanese front.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current offensive, Israeli forces pushed more than 10 kilometers into Lebanon.