Attack on crowded beachfront in Khan Younis targets civilians seeking relief from summer heat, as Israel’s ceasefire violations continue across enclave

Israeli drone strike kills 2 beachgoers, wounds 6 in southern Gaza Attack on crowded beachfront in Khan Younis targets civilians seeking relief from summer heat, as Israel’s ceasefire violations continue across enclave

An Israeli drone strike killed two Palestinian beachgoers and wounded six others in southern Gaza on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, medical sources said.

The bodies of the two victims and six wounded people were taken to Nasser Hospital after the strike on civilians at the Al-Mawasi beachfront in Khan Younis, the sources told Anadolu.

According to witnesses, the drone targeted civilians gathered at a seaside recreation area in Al-Mawasi, causing the casualties.

The area was crowded with beachgoers and displaced families, many of whom had sought refuge by the sea as their only escape from soaring temperatures and deteriorating living conditions in displacement camps, the witnesses added.

The strike was part of a series of ongoing Israeli ceasefire violations that have killed 1,005 Palestinians and injured 3,157 others since the truce, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians across Gaza are living in tents and temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed or severely damaged during the Israeli war, forcing repeated displacement and leaving many without basic services or adequate living conditions.

Since Israel’s genocide on Gaza began on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 wounded, while around 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​



* Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul