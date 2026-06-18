New campaign seeks to counter criticism that Israel drew Trump into war with Iran, Haaretz says

Israel allocates over $40M to regain support among US conservatives: Report New campaign seeks to counter criticism that Israel drew Trump into war with Iran, Haaretz says

Israel has allocated more than $40 million to influence right-wing audiences in the US amid declining support for the country and growing criticism over its role in the war against Iran, according to an Israeli media report published Thursday.

Haaretz reported that Israel has significantly increased spending on public relations and influence campaigns aimed primarily at conservative Christian audiences in the US.

According to the newspaper, the campaign began late last year but has recently shifted its focus to defending Israel's war against Iran and countering criticism directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The report said the Israeli government more than doubled the budget for the effort to over $40 million as support for Israel among parts of the American public, including Republican voters, has weakened.

Haaretz said the campaign currently focuses on messaging related to Iran, China and Qatar as part of an effort to shape public discourse among US audiences.

The newspaper said the initiative had previously focused on combating antisemitism and promoting Israel's narrative on the Palestinians, but has increasingly been used to justify the war against Iran.

According to the report, the shift came in response to growing accusations in the US, including among segments of the American right, that Netanyahu had drawn US President Donald Trump into an unnecessary war.

Haaretz cited opinion polls conducted during the conflict with Iran that showed declining support for Israel among Republican voters, particularly younger conservatives.

The report came a day after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began when Washington and Tel Aviv launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28.

The 14-point agreement includes provisions to end military operations across regional fronts, including Lebanon, ease restrictions on Iranian oil exports and release frozen Iranian assets.