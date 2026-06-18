Libya's three main political leaders endorse roadmap, agree to form committee to oversee electoral process and end transitional period

Libya's rival leaders agree roadmap for presidential, parliamentary elections by February 2027 Libya's three main political leaders endorse roadmap, agree to form committee to oversee electoral process and end transitional period

The heads of Libya’s three main political bodies agreed Thursday on a roadmap to hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections before February 2027 and establish a high-level committee to oversee the process.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, Chairman of the High Council of State Mohammed Takala and Chiarman of the Presidential Council Mohamed al-Menfi, according to a joint statement.

The three leaders said they adopted a principles document that would serve as a roadmap for ending Libya’s prolonged transitional phase.

The roadmap includes completing the constitutional and legal framework required for presidential and parliamentary elections, unifying sovereign institutions and strengthening national sovereignty.

The document also calls for economic and financial reforms aimed at protecting public funds and preserving the unity of state institutions ahead of the electoral process.

The three leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the 2011 Constitutional Declaration and its amendments, the Libyan Political Agreement signed in Morocco in 2015, and the outcome of a previous trilateral meeting held in Cairo under the auspices of the Arab League.

They also agreed to move forward with implementing the roadmap, with any necessary adjustments reflecting political developments and national initiatives, to ensure simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.

The statement said a supreme committee would be formed to supervise implementation of the roadmap and oversee the steps needed to complete the electoral process and end the country’s transitional arrangements.

Libya has remained politically divided for years between rival administrations in the east and west, while repeated efforts to organize nationwide elections have stalled amid disputes over the constitutional basis and candidate eligibility criteria.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul