Council says attack on mosques near Ramallah reflects growing assaults on Islamic holy sites

Palestinian fatwa council warns of escalation after Israeli occupiers burn 2 mosques in occupied West Bank Council says attack on mosques near Ramallah reflects growing assaults on Islamic holy sites

The Palestinian Supreme Fatwa Council on Thursday warned that the burning of two mosques by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank marks a dangerous escalation in attacks against Islamic holy sites.

In a statement, the council condemned Wednesday’s attack on two mosques in the villages of Jaljilya and Al-Mazra’a Al-Nubani, north of Ramallah.

The occupiers set fire to parts of the mosques and spray-painted Hebrew-language slogans on their walls amid an increase in attacks targeting Palestinian towns, places of worship, land and property.

The council described the incident as a serious escalation against Islamic sanctities and warned that continued attacks on religious sites could further inflame tensions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It also pointed to ongoing Israeli incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and the performance of Talmudic rituals there, describing such actions as provocative and an attempt to impose new realities at the holy site.

The council further condemned attacks on Palestinian land and property, saying they form part of a broader pattern of violations in the occupied West Bank.

It called on the international community and human rights organizations to assume their legal and humanitarian responsibilities and pressure Israeli authorities to halt repeated attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites.



On June 10, Amnesty International accused Israel of leading and supporting a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, saying the arming of thousands of settlers had contributed to escalating violence.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli military offensive and occupiers attacks in the occupied West Bank have killed 1,169 Palestinians, injured 12,666 others, led to the arrest of around 23,000 people and displaced some 33,000, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.