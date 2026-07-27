Lando Norris wins Hungarian Grand Prix for 1st victory of Formula 1 season McLaren driver converts pole position into commanding victory as Verstappen, Antonelli complete podium

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris claimed victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, securing the win in the 11th round of the Formula 1 season.

The reigning world champion started from pole position and completed 70 laps of the 4.3-kilometer (2.67-mile) Hungaroring Circuit near Budapest in 1 hour, 39 minutes and 56.180 seconds.

The victory was Norris’ first of the season and the 12th of his Formula 1 career.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second, while Mercedes’ Italian championship leader Kimi Antonelli completed the podium in third.

Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri led much of the first half of the race but retired from second place on lap 56 because of a gearbox failure.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finished fourth, ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who received a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Antonelli leads the drivers’ standings with 219 points, followed by Hamilton with 169 and Mercedes teammate George Russell with 160.

Mercedes tops the Constructors’ Championship with 379 points, while Ferrari is second with 307 and McLaren third with 220.

The season will resume after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 23.

