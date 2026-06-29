Iraqi foreign minister meets with Syrian officials to discuss practical steps to rehabilitate oil pipelines on 1st visit to Syria since Assad’s overthrow in late 2024

Iraq, Syria agree to form high-level joint coordination committee on bilateral cooperation Iraqi foreign minister meets with Syrian officials to discuss practical steps to rehabilitate oil pipelines on 1st visit to Syria since Assad’s overthrow in late 2024

Iraq and Syria agreed on Monday to form a joint high-level coordination committee and discussed practical steps to rehabilitate oil pipelines between the two countries.

The discussions came as Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in Syria on Monday upon an invitation from his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, the first official visit to Damascus since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.

A joint statement issued after the talks said the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and develop joint cooperation in various fields.

They "agreed to form a high-level joint coordination committee, chaired by the two foreign ministers, to ensure the follow-up on the implementation of the outcomes of bilateral cooperation and the coordination of efforts in various fields," it stated.

The meeting also addressed mechanisms for transporting and transiting energy supplies, and the project to rehabilitate oil pipelines from Iraq to Syria.

They also explored ways to strengthen security coordination and joint cooperation, supporting the security of both countries and the stability of the region, and bolstering efforts to address common challenges, the statement noted.

Hussein also met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and discussed the latest regional and international developments, and strengthening the level of coordination and consultation between Baghdad and Damascus, a Syrian Presidency statement said.

On June 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi sent a letter to Sharaa, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding security and economic cooperation.

The recent period has witnessed the gradual reopening of several key land crossings between Iraq and Syria, paving the way for a new phase of economic and trade cooperation between the countries.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel