‘The first round of technical talks within the designated working groups will be held once conditions are met and after agreement is reached on the date and venue,’ says deputy foreign minister

Iran says ‘no technical talks’ with US this week in Doha ‘The first round of technical talks within the designated working groups will be held once conditions are met and after agreement is reached on the date and venue,’ says deputy foreign minister

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday that “no technical talks” with the US are scheduled this week in the Qatari capital Doha, refuting US media reports.

Gharibabadi said media reports about holding technical-working group talks between Tehran and Washington in Doha “are not confirmed,” state news agency IRNA reported.

“Technical meetings of the working groups are not scheduled for this week,” he added.

Gharibabadi said consultations with Qatar are continuing, including efforts to follow up on the implementation of US commitments under the recently signed memorandum of understanding.

“The first round of technical talks within the designated working groups will be held once conditions are met and after agreement is reached on the date and venue,” he added.

The Iranian official said consultations on the issue are continuing through mediator countries.