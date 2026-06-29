Iraqi prime minister vows ‘no immunity’ for corrupt officials after arrests Dozens of officials, lawmakers arrested Sunday on corruption charges in Iraq

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi vowed Monday there will be “no immunity for any corrupt person,” saying his government will pursue those who steal public funds.

His remarks came during a Cabinet session, a day after authorities announced the detention of dozens of officials and lawmakers on corruption charges.

“The government is waging a battle against corruption,” Zaidi said, describing it as a “first round” that will be followed by further steps and measures, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

“The people’s money must return to its owners,” he said, stressing that he “will not remain silent over any mistake or hesitate to defend the interests of the people.”

Zaidi said Iraq will begin a new phase in which weapons would be limited to the state, adding that force must be “exclusive to the state only.”

“Any corrupt official inside the government will not enjoy any immunity,” he added, stressing that he does not seek to run for re-election.

On Sunday, Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of suspects in financial and administrative corruption cases, including lawmakers and officials whose immunity had been lifted, based on confessions made by detained Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan al-Jumaili.

Iraqi authorities arrested al-Jumaili on June 2 over suspicions of financial and administrative corruption and illegal contracts.

The Supreme Judicial Council later said the total amount of money seized had risen to about $23 million.

The council also reported the seizure of about $12.7 million, the discovery of 5 billion dinars hidden inside a farm, and the freezing of 70 properties, 21 modern cars and gold jewelry estimated at about 3 kilograms.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul