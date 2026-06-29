‘Necessary follow-ups are underway’ for return of the remaining funds, says Iranian president

Iran says $6B of its funds in Qatar ‘should be released’ under US deal ‘Necessary follow-ups are underway’ for return of the remaining funds, says Iranian president

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday that $6 billion of Iran’s funds held in Qatar “should be released” and returned to the country under the agreement with the US, according to Iranian media.

“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of a total of $12 billion of Iran’s funds in Qatar should be released and returned to the country,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, according to ISNA news agency.​​​​​​​

He added that “necessary follow-ups are underway” for the return of the remaining funds.