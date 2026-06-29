Israeli vehicles moved concrete blocks marking ‘Yellow Line’ about 150 meters west, expanding areas under occupation north of the Wadi Gaza Bridge, witnesses say

Israeli army kills 3 Palestinians, expands areas under occupation in central Gaza Israeli vehicles moved concrete blocks marking ‘Yellow Line’ about 150 meters west, expanding areas under occupation north of the Wadi Gaza Bridge, witnesses say

The Israeli army killed three Palestinians, including a child, and injured others in the latest ceasefire violations in Gaza, as its forces continue to expand areas under its occupation in the territory, medical sources and witnesses said.

The sources said an Israeli drone strike struck a gathering of civilians on Al-Baraka Street in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killing three people and wounding others.

Two more people were also injured by Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the Al-Salatin area in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, the sources added.

Separately, several Israeli military vehicles advanced on Salah al-Din Street in the Nuseirat refugee camp, amid gunfire and artillery shelling, witnesses said.

Israeli vehicles moved concrete blocks marking the “Yellow Line” about 150 meters west, expanding areas under Israeli occupation north of the Wadi Gaza Bridge in central Gaza, they added.

The Israeli army is deployed along what is known as the “Yellow Line,” a security strip imposed by Israel inside the Gaza Strip. Palestinians are barred from approaching these areas, while Israel occupies more than 70% of the enclave.

On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the army controls about 70% of the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire agreement.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli army demolished facilities and buildings northeast of Khan Younis, with Palestinians reporting the sound of a massive explosion caused by the demolition. The blast coincided with heavy gunfire from Israeli vehicles stationed east of the city, along with artillery shelling.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Al-Mawasi area northwest of Rafah in southern Gaza. No casualties were reported.

According to Gaza Health Ministry figures, Israeli violations of the ceasefire have killed 1,041 Palestinians and injured 3,372 others since Oct. 10, 2025.​​​​​​​

Overall, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, while widespread destruction has affected 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul