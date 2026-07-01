Iraq says keen on boosting ties with Gulf states Iraqi prime minister meets GCC chief in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi stated on Wednesday that Baghdad is keen on strengthening ties with the Gulf countries.

“Iraq will witness a new phase based on the foundations of building a modern state with full sovereignty, a strong economy, the enforcement of law, and strengthening of relations with its Arab, regional, and international environment," Zaidi said during a meeting in Baghdad with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Albudaiwi, as cited by a statement from his office.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance mutual cooperation between Iraq and the GCC states in various fields, the statement said.

Albudaiwi, for his part, praised reforms undertaken by Zaidi to bolster the economy, combat corruption, restrict weapons to the state, and build solid relations with Arab Gulf states, the statement said.

He expressed readiness of the Gulf bloc to expand the partnership with Iraq across various levels and fields.