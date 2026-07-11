114 blazes extinguished, with General Directorate of Civil Protection keeping 4 under watch as forest fire burning in northeastern Guelma

Algeria battles 119 wildfires, farm, and palm grove blazes in 24 hours 114 blazes extinguished, with General Directorate of Civil Protection keeping 4 under watch as forest fire burning in northeastern Guelma

Algeria's General Directorate of Civil Protection recorded 119 fires in several provinces since early Thursday, affecting forests, agricultural land, and palm groves, the agency said Friday.

Crews extinguished 114 of the fires and kept four others under surveillance to prevent flare-ups, according to a Civil Protection statement.

One forest fire remains active at Guigba, in the Kalaa Bousbaa commune of northeastern Guelma province, where intervention teams continue efforts to bring it under control.

A separate fire that reached fruit trees in northern Tlemcen is also being monitored.

The fires come as a heat wave grips several northern provinces, with temperatures forecast to reach 46 °C (114.8 °F) through Sunday.

Authorities urged residents, particularly the elderly, children and those with chronic illnesses, to limit sun exposure and stay indoors during peak heat hours.