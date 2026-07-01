- ‘If companies offer suitable proposals and favorable terms for us and Iranian traders, naturally, the volume of transactions could increase,’ agriculture minister says

Iran to consider purchasing more US goods if American companies offer ‘suitable’ proposals - ‘If companies offer suitable proposals and favorable terms for us and Iranian traders, naturally, the volume of transactions could increase,’ agriculture minister says

Iran may increase purchases of essential goods from the US if American companies offer suitable proposals, the country’s agriculture minister said Wednesday.

“The purchase of essential goods from American companies will only take place if Iran’s conditions are met,” Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said in statements carried by the ISNA News Agency.

“Under the new circumstances as well, if companies offer suitable proposals and favorable terms for us and Iranian traders, naturally, the volume of transactions could increase,” he said.

“If, under equal conditions, prices are higher or cooperation terms become more difficult, naturally, the goods will be sourced from other suppliers,” the minister stressed.

He also said that spending Iran’s frozen assets under the supervision of a US-appointed overseer is “not a new development.”

The minister added that part of the agricultural contracts between Iran and the US dates back to the previous Iranian administration.

Senior negotiators from Iran, Qatar and Pakistan held trilateral talks in Doha on Wednesday to review progress in implementing a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending their war.

The document provides a framework for addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.