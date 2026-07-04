Iranian president criticizes international silence over Israeli actions Pezeshkian says new leadership faces heavy responsibility to preserve unity of Islamic world

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday criticized international institutions for what he described as their failure to stop Israeli actions in the region, saying global bodies have remained silent while Israel openly speaks of assassinations and targeted killings.

Speaking at a conference in Tehran’s Summit Hall held in commemoration of slain former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Pezeshkian said international organizations and human rights advocates were expected to prevent such actions, but instead political and logistical support was being provided.

He said Israel attacked multiple countries in the region and was responsible for many of the crises and instability across the Middle East, adding that Muslim countries had not initiated such aggression.

Pezeshkian also referred to the beginning of a “new leadership” for the Islamic community, saying the current leadership bears a heavy responsibility and that his government would continue working toward the ideals of the revolution, strengthening Islamic unity and expanding solidarity among Muslim nations.

The remarks came as funeral ceremonies for Khamenei got underway in Tehran, where thousands of mourners gathered at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Mosque.

Khamenei was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered weeks of war before a ceasefire was reached under Pakistan's mediation in April, followed by an interim deal in June.

According to the official schedule, memorial ceremonies will continue in Tehran through the weekend with the participation of heads of state, senior officials and religious figures.

Public farewell ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, followed by the main funeral procession in Tehran on Monday. The funeral rites will then move to Qom on July 7.

On July 8, ceremonies are scheduled in Iraq, including in Baghdad, Najaf and Karbala, where the body will be received by religious and political figures before being transferred to major Shia shrines.

The final funeral and burial ceremony is scheduled for July 9 at the Imam Ali Reza Shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad, one of Shia Islam's holiest sites.